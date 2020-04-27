St Catherine lockdown extended by three days

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Cabinet has decided, based on the advise of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to extend the lockdown in St Catherine by another three days.

Holness said the extended curfew will begin on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:00 am and end on Friday, May 1 at 6:00 am.

St Catherine has been under lockdown since Wednesday, April 15.

Holness announced the extension at a digital press conference currently underway at Jamaica House.

Earlier, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, bringing the country's total to 364.