St Catherine man, Krishna Young missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Nineteen-year-old Krishna Young of Gordon Drive, Ensom Acres, Spanish Town has been missing since yesterday.

He's of brown complexion, slim build and is about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:00 am, Young was last seen at home wearing a black shirt, jeans and a pair of Clarks. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kishna Young is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.