St Catherine man, spouse arrested after two guns found in home

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A man and his common-law wife were arrested this morning after police seized two firearms in an operation in the Fairview Park community in St Catherine.

According to the police the seizure was the result of a targeted operation, which was conducted by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) Branch with support from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Search Centre, the Jamaica Defence Force and the St Catherine North Police.

The police said during the operation which took place just before 6:00 am, a dwelling house was searched and two pistols; one chrome Smith and Wesson revolver with four .38 cartridges and one Smith and Wesson Springfield P99 with one magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges were found.

The police said that investigations are ongoing.