St Catherine man charged in shooting incident

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged for the November 26 shooting of two men in Homestead, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Andray Dixon of McVickers Lane in the parish.

Police reports are that about 10:20 am, Dixon was driving a Toyota Probox motor car when he used it to block the path of the complainants who were travelling in a Toyota Allion motor vehicle.

It is alleged that Dixon then opened gunfire hitting the two men while they were inside the motor car. The police were summoned and on their arrival the victims were taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

The police said Dixon was subsequently taken into custody and positively pointed out during an identification parade.

He was then charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Dixon is expected to appear before the court soon.