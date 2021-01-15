St Catherine man charged with illegal possession of gun, ammo

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Twenty-three-year-old Jason Green has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident on St John's Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday, January 8.

Lawmen said that about 6:00 am, officers were conducting operations in the area and Green's house was searched.

A .45 Ruger pistol, magazine containing eight .45 cartridges and four 9mm cartridges were found hidden in a bag at the rear of the premises.

A thorough investigation was launched and Green arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.