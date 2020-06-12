St Catherine man charged with shooting with intent

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine North Criminal Investigations Branch arrested and charged a man following a shooting incident that occurred in McCook's Pen, St Catherine on Thursday, May 30.

Thirty-two-year-old Jermaine Cassell, a labourer of the area, was charged with shooting with intent.

Reports are that about 9:50 am, Cassell allegedly pounced upon and opened gunfire at two men who were walking along the roadway.

The police were alerted to the incident following which Cassell was arrested and charged on Thursday, June 11.

He is expected to appear before the courts soon.