St Catherine man missing since August

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Sixty-year-old Lambert Watson of Standhope Road, Spanish Town has been missing since Monday, August 31.

He is of brown complexion and stout build.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:10 pm, Lambert was last seen in a dark blue shirt, blue pants and a pair of black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lambert Watson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.



No photograph of Lambert Watson was available.