St Catherine man missing since December

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Twenty-seven-year-old Leroy Perkins of Savannah district, Wakefield, Bog Walk in St Catherine has been missing since December 21.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that Perkins was last seen in the community about 4:00 pm. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown, and he has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leroy Perkins is being asked to contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.