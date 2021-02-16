St Catherine man shot dead in police confrontation

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a man was fatally shot during a confrontation with officers today along the Spanish Town leg of the PJ Patterson Highway.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Richard Johnson otherwise called 'Richie', an auto body repairman of Ewarton, St Catherine

The incident occurred about 1:20 am.

The police said the matter was reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.