St Catherine men charged after alleged gun robbery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men were arrested and charged for robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and making use of a firearm to commit a felony after they allegedly robbed a man of his gun, ammunition and a phone at South Parade in Kingston on Friday, October 30.

They have been identified as 39-year-old Dwayne Collins, otherwise called 'Cracky' and 'Kartel' and 27-year-old Chad Patterson, a higgler, both of a St Catherine address.

The police said about 7:40 pm, the complainant was walking along South Parade when he saw the accused men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, running towards him. He reportedly ran to a nearby establishment and was chased.

The police said the accused men allegedly robbed the complainant of his licensed Glock 17 9mm pistol, a magazine containing 18 rounds and a Samsung S8 cellular phone valued about $35,000.

The police said an investigation was then launched and both men were pointed out to the police.

They were charged yesterday following a question and answer interview in the presence of their attorneys.

Collins and Patterson are scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Thursday, November 12 to answer to the charges laid against them.