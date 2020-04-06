St Catherine pastor arrested for breaching public gathering order

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A team of Officers assigned to the Portmore Operational Support Team arrested and charged a pastor on Sunday for breaching the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 2) Order 2020.

She is 54-year-old Cynthia Williams of a Gregory Park address in St Catherine.

According to reports, lawmen were summoned to the area about 9:15 am, where they made checks which revealed that a church service was in progress at her house with over 50 people in attendance.

Williams is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, July 28.

The police are reminding that no more than 10 persons are permitted to gather in a given area. These measures have been put in place for public safety, and breaching the order could result in fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to one year.