St Catherine security guard killed on duty

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A security guard was shot and killed while on duty yesterday morning in Innswood Parkway, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Dead is 59-year-old Newton Bentley, a security guard from Caymanas estate also in the parish.

According to the police, around 7:05 am, Bentley was on duty when he was pounced upon by unknown assailants and shot several times.

The police said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bentley, who is a retired police officer, was acquitted of carnal abuse charges by the Court of Appeal earlier this year. Prior to his retirement, he had been on suspension since 2002.

