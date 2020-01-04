St Catherine senior citizen Raphael Robinson missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Raphael Robinson, an 82-year-old pensioner of West Cumberland, Portmore in St Catherine has been reported missing since Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Robinson is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports are that Robinson was last seen at home about 5:00 pm wearing a light blue polo shirt, gray pants and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing Robinson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.