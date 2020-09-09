St Catherine senior citizen missing since July

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Sixty-year-old Lambert Watson of Standhope Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, July 25.

He is of brown complexion, stout build, about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall, and has a bald head.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 10:30 am, Watson was last seen at home dressed in a dark blue shirt, blue pants and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate him have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Lambert Watson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Lambert Watson was available.