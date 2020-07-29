St Catherine teen mom and baby missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Police in St Catherine are seeking the public's assistance to find 18-year-old Shelika Brown and her six-month-old daughter Melissa Smith, both of Sharpers Lane in the parish, who have been missing since Sunday, July 19.

Brown is of dark complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall, while Melissa is of brown complexion.

Reports are that Brown and her daughter were last seen at home about 8:00 am. Their mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to contact Brown have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shelika Brown and Melissa Smith is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs were obtained at the time of this publication.