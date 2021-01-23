St Catherine teenager charged with laptop, knapsack theft

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A teenage boy is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court next week Thursday to answer to the charges of house breaking and larceny after he allegedly stole a laptop and knapsack in the parish on Wednesday, January 13.

The police said that about 9:45 pm, the complainant locked up her house and left and upon her return an Acer laptop valued at approximately $80,000 and a knapsack valued at US$50 were missing.

An investigation was launched and on Thursday, January 21, the stolen items were found in the possession of the accused, the police said.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.