St Catherine woman missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-three-year-old Britney Thompson of 4 West, Greater Portmore in St Catherine has been missing since Friday, July 3.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Thompson was last seen in the vicinity of the Mega Mart bus stop in Portmore about 9:00 am, wearing a burgundy blouse, blue jeans and red slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britney Thompson is being asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.