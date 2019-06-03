St Christopher's School for the Deaf gets upgrades from Sagicor Sigma Run proceeds

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Sagicor Foundation on Friday officially commissioned into use a new block of classrooms at the St Christopher's School for the Deaf in Browns Town, St Ann.

According to Sagicor, the classrooms were constructed through proceeds from the 2018 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run and in collaboration with Food for the Poor Jamaica.

In addition to provision of the new block — which includes three classrooms, an office and a bathroom, the foundation said it also carried out infrastructural upgrades, with repairs being done to the roof and ceilings of classrooms and dormitories, as well installation of a play area, totalling a contribution of $12 million to the 100-year-old institution.

Principal Donna Harris expressed gratitude to the Sagicor Foundation for having selected the school as a recipient of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run and to Food for the Poor for coming on board. She noted that the new building is particularly valuable as its location and design on the school compound affords greater accessibility and will facilitate easier communication to students in case of an emergency.

“We longed for a building such as this, where our deaf students could be in an open space where they could see and thus be more aware of what was happening around them,” she said, adding “I want to express hearty gratitude, most of all, for the love and commitment expressed to our school in carrying out such a meaningful and big task.”

Board Chairman of the school, Donovan Johnson, meanwhile, gave compliments for the quality of the work carried out and committed to ensuring that the building is used to enhance education delivery to the students and help them achieve their potential.

“People will always remember how you made them feel and certainly, Sagicor and Food for the Poor has made us feel very satisfied. This is a sturdy building and all the work done shows the effort, consideration and thought put into it,” he said.

Executive Vice President & Actuary, Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life, Willard Brown, in his address at the launch, said the contribution to St Christopher's represents a commitment by the Sagicor Foundation to do its part to improve lives in the communities it serves by supporting the development of critical institutions.

“We understand that the challenges in the Deaf community are great and it makes us especially happy to partner with the teachers and facilitators who do such an incredible job in caring for and nurturing the promising young minds and talents here,” he said.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run raised a total of $50 million in 2018. In April, the foundation said it also handed over specialised medical equipment valued at $25 million to the Spanish Town Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, as well as $5 million towards the maintenance of the equipment. An additional $2 million was also donated to the SOS Children's Village from the proceeds.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has raised over $400 million in proceeds for health and child-related charities and organisations over the past 21 years, including this year's historic raise of over $52.4 million.

The proceeds from the 2019 Run will assist May Pen Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica, and the Diabetes Association of Jamaica.