St Elizabeth Police list two persons of interest

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth Police are listing two individuals as persons of interest.

They are:

1. Omar Williams of Jerusalem Housing Scheme, St Elizabeth.

2. Dwayne Watson, otherwise called 'Merryman', of Pear Town in Aberdeen, St Elizabeth.

Williams is being urged to make contact with detectives at the Santa Cruz Police Station by 3:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, while Watson is being asked to contact the Black River Police, also by 3:00 pm on the same day.

Additionally, anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omar Williams and/or Dwayne Watson is being asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police at 876-966-2289, the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.