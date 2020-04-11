St Elizabeth Technical High School assists parents hard hit by COVID-19

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica - St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz has come to the aid of parents, who are facing financial hardship due to the effects of (COVID-19) pandemic, providing them with care packages containing food items.

Over 50 families have so far benefited from the initiative, in particular those on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Each food package contains rice, sugar, cornmeal, tang, noodles, meat, ground provisions, fruits, vegetables, Vienna sausages, corned beef, mackerel, broad beans, eggs, snack bags for students, among other things.

The initiative is the brainchild of English Language and eighth-grade form teacher, Dania Allen, who informed that she was moved with compassion after hearing the plight of a student, whose mother has been laid off due to the fallout in the tourism industry.

“She said miss, 'I just need to know how I can get some food. I asked, is mommy working? She said, no, mommy has been laid off',” Allen shared.

She notes that another student had posted on his WhatsApp status that he misses the lunch he would get at school.

“I looked at this big pantry in my house filled with food and my students were hungry, yet I am asking them to sign in online, to do work… and to make sure it comes in.

“I realized that my students were being affected more than I thought, so I reached out to several of them that I know received lunch as part of the PATH programme and asked how they were managing at home. Several of them were really honest and said they are not managing,” she relates.

With the help of her family and friends in New York, where she lived for over 20 years before returning to Jamaica, Allen says she was able to raise over US$1,500 to purchase grocery items for students and their families.

She says that the operator of the Bun Bung supermarket in Santa Cruz donated 50 pounds of rice.

Principal of STETHS, Keith Wellington, eagerly supported the cause, providing eggs and phone cards to add to the care packages.

Ms. Allen revealed that a parent, who supplies produce to hotels “donated everything in her storehouse.”

“I got about 200 squashes, over 100 zucchinis, hundreds of tomatoes, honey-dew melon, and hundreds of sweet peppers. She gave us beetroot, kale, romaine lettuce. She said she was going to send it (the produce) out to have it sold in the market but since it is for the families, she will give it free of cost,” Allen said.

The distribution process started on April 1 and given the regulations regarding social distancing, Allen says that an appointment system was set up for parents to visit the institution to pick up the packages.

“Parents have been coming in from as far as Westmoreland. A parent also came in from Clarendon and she said she didn't have any money so she hitched a ride on a truck to come because of how great the need was,” Allen shared.

“It has really been a remarkable experience. First of all, you can see the amazement because people come with a little shopping bag and we ended up having to pack garbage bags,” she laughs.

Allen says the students and their parents are overwhelmed by the support.

“The children are so filled with gratitude because every single child that we have helped has texted me. They are like 'Miss Allen you don't know what you have done for my parents or what you have done for us, thank you so much',” she stated.

Annespia Spence from New Market, St Elizabeth, who was among the beneficiaries.

“My daughter is really appreciative of what they are doing. The package is like a balanced diet. We got fruits, vegetables, juices and meat stuff… so I am really thankful because things are a little bit slow now,” she says.