St Elizabeth farmer charged following market fight
ST JAMES, Jamaica –The St James Police charged a St Elizabeth farmer with Attempted Murder and Assault at Common Law following an incident at a market in Montego Bay in the parish on Friday, February 12.
The farmer has been identified as 45-year-old David Hibbert of White Hall in St Elizabeth.
Reports from the Anchovy Police are that about 3:00 pm, Hibbert and a female vendor got into an argument during which Hibbert injured himself, then approached the woman. A male vendor saw what was happening and intervened. Hibbert then used a knife to cut the man on the neck before stabbing him several times. Hibbert was handed over to the police after he was accosted by citizens in the market.
He was charged on Monday, February 22 and his court date is being finalized, the police said.
