St Elizabeth farmers to receive aid after fire
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says that Jamaica Broilers Group Limited will be hosting a handover of seeds, fertilizer and chemicals to farmers who were affected by the August 16 fire in Flagaman, St Elizabeth.
According to the ministry, Member of Parliament (MP) for South West St Elizabeth, Floyd Green and Minister without Portfolio, JC Hutchinson will be handing over the relief items.
The handover ceremony is scheduled to take place at Pedro Plains Anglican Church Hall, tomorrow, August 30.
In a statement last week, Green said that approximately 200 acres of farmlands were destroyed affecting 47 farmers at an estimated loss of $45 million.
Green said that he has been in the area since the day of the fire assessing the damage and coordinating with the various agencies for a speedy response to issues of downed power lines, cell service lines and other integral aspects to get the farmers back to normality.
Flagaman has over 500 registered farmers and is one of the biggest farming communities in Jamaica, the MP said.
