St Elizabeth man accused of stabbing woman who rejected his advances

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Thirty-year-old Denroy Whitely of Dalton district in St Elizabeth was arrested and charged for wounding with intent following an incident in his community on September 10.

Reports from the Malvern Police are that about 6:20 am, the complainant and Whitely were at home when Whitely reportedly made sexual advances towards her. She allegedly refused and was later awakened by a stab wound to the upper body. She managed to escape and was assisted to the hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched and Whitely was charged yesterday. His court date is being finalised.