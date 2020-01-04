St Elizabeth man charged for stealing cigarettes
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Forty-year-old Ian Vassell, a farmer of Seaview district in St Elizabeth was charged with house breaking and larceny following a house-breaking incident at Flaggerman district in the parish on Saturday, August 3.
Reports are that about 10:00 am the accused entered a premises through a window and stole several boxes of cigarettes. He was later apprehended after he was found with the items in his possession, and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised, the police said.
