St Elizabeth man charged in connection with 2018 murder of Shamar Barracks
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Twenty-five-year-old Jonathan Chung has been charged in connection with the March 2018 murder of Shamar Barracks.
Chung currently has charges before the court in relation to two separate incidents.
According to the police, Chung who is of New Town, Black River in St Elizabeth was arrested in 2019 for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, while he was on bail in connection with a shooting incident.
Lawmen said investigations continued while he remained incarcerated, and in July, forensic evidence linked him to Barracks' murder. He has since been charged again, with murder.
He will answer to the new charges later this month.
