St Elizabeth man charged with house breaking

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Twenty-one year-old Martina Thompson otherwise called 'Brisco', a labourer of Leeds district in St Elizabeth was arrested and charged with house breaking.

According to the police about 11:30 am, the complainant was informed by his neighbour that someone had broken into his house.

Upon arrival, he noticed that a section of the house was damaged. An alarm was made and the perpetrator exited the house through the back door, the police said.

He was chased and held by the residents who then called the police.

Following investigations, Thompson was placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out and subsequently charged.