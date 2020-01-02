St Elizabeth man charged with robbery with aggravation

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Thirty-five-year-old Alrick Hutchinson of Brighton district, St Elizabeth was on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm, the police have reported.

According to the Santa Cruz Police Hutchinson entered a business establishment in Balaclava, St Elizabeth on Monday, November, 25, and robbed a woman of $17,000 at gunpoint.



Following investigations, Hutchinson was taken into custody, and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out and subsequently charged, the police said.



He is scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday, January 6.