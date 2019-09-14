St Elizabeth man dies after motorbike crashes into utility pole

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A St Elizabeth man on Friday died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash on Comma Pen main road in the parish.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Samuel Thomas otherwise called 'Sydney', a welder of Comma Pen district.

Reports from the Junction police are that about 5:30 pm, Thomas was driving his motorcycle along the road in an easterly direction. It is alleged that he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.