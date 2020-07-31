St James' most wanted among 10 arrested in police operation

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police say one of St James' most wanted men was among 10 people arrested last night during multiple coordinated operations across the Corporate Area.

According to the police, all 10 people are connected to the St James-based Downtown Sparta Gang.

Lawmen said Christopher Boyd, otherwise called 'Plank', was arrested at a guest house in the St Andrew Central Division.

The police said Boyd, who is reportedly a top-tier member of the Downtown Sparta Gang, was wanted for the January 16, 2018 murder of Desmond Clarke and the wounding with intent of Andre Hall.

Prior to that, the police said he was charged and given bail for the double murder of David Anglin and Sean Titus on October 22, 2017 along the Flanker main road.

He was also sentenced in 2011 for illegal possession of ammunition and two counts of illegal possession of firearm. He served five years and was released in 2016. Lawmen said an 18-year-old woman of a Flanker address, who was held in the company of Boyd, was also taken into custody.

The police reminded members of the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour a fugitive.

Meanwhile, eight men were arrested during an operation at an apartment complex in the St Andrew North Division.

Among the men, the police said, was Lennox McLeod, otherwise called 'Rus Eye', who was wanted for a 2016 case of wounding with intent.

It is reported that during that incident, the complainant was pounced upon by five men armed with handguns and shot in the Flanker community.

Of note, lawmen said, is the fact that Christopher Boyd also featured in that shooting incident.