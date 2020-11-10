St James Health Dept closes home for the elderly

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Public Health Department has closed the Golden Years Tender Care facility in the parish.

The home for the elderly, which is located in Porto Bello, was closed on the weekend for breaches of the Food Establishment and Nuisance Regulations.

A notice placed at the entrance to the home and signed by the Medical Officer of Health for the St James Public Health Department stated that the closure is “until further notice.”

Senior Medical Officer for the St James Health Department, Dr Marcia Johnson Campbell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that "they would have had several public health breaches so they were closed on that matter".

Dr Johnson Campbell stressed that, "once they have corrected the breaches then they will be reopened".

It is not clear how many residents at the home have been affected by the closure.

Anthony Lewis