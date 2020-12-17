St James Municipal Corporation hands over tablets to students
ST JAMES, Jamaica - One hundred and seventy students across St James have received tablet computers from the St James Municipal Corporation, which represents the local authority's contribution to the Government's Tablets in Schools Programme.
The tablets, valued at more than $4 million, were presented to the beneficiaries yesterday at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, Sam Sharpe Square.
Ten students from each of the municipal corporation's 17 divisions received devices, which will help to accelerate and enrich the e-learning process.
Chairman of the Finance Committee at the Corporation and Councillor for the Maroon Town Division, Everes Coke, said the initiative aims to assist the most vulnerable students to access lessons online during the pandemic.
He noted that councillors, principals, community development committees and other community groups assisted with the selection of the students, whose parents are facing financial challenges.
“We are indeed happy that we could initiate this special gesture to assist needy students. We realised the need because, from time to time, persons will come to us as councillors and ask us to assist them in getting instruments for a needy child. As a result, we decided that we would go this route to assist these students,” he said.
