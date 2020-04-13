St James Municipal Corporation waives shop rental fees for craft vendors

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James Municipal Corporation has waived shop rental fees, up to June, for craft vendors who operate at the Harbour Street and Fourth Street craft markets in Montego Bay.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, made the disclosure at the monthly meeting of the Municipal Corporation held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre on Thursday (April 9).

He said the decision was taken to waive the fees following a meeting of the Corporation's finance committee on April 8.

He noted that the downturn in the tourism industry, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), has had a major impact on operators in the sector, including craft traders.

“For the months of April, May and June the owners and occupants of those craft shops won't be required to pay rent. The consideration was given, as their business is primarily a part of the tourism industry,” Mayor Davis said.

“They get their clients from tourists, who visit Jamaica and we have seen what has happened to most of the hotels here in Montego Bay so it will be difficult for them at this time,” he added.

Craft vendors registered with the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) by April 30 are expected to benefit from one off grants of $40,000, under the Government's COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme.

Meanwhile, Mayor Davis informed that the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has allocated $600, 000 to each councillor to provide care packages to needy individuals within their divisions.

“I would encourage all of us at this time to focus our attention on those needy persons and those who are more vulnerable in our division to extend these care packages to,” he said.

—JIS