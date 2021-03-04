St James Parish Court closed for deep cleaning

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James Parish Court is being closed at 1:00 pm today to facilitate deep cleaning of the building after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Operations at the court will resume tomorrow.

Individuals with matters before the court, who may be affected by the closure, are being asked to contact 876-579-5337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.