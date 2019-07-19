St James bus driver missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Forty-six-year-old Joseph Powell, otherwise called 'Shabba' and 'Tim', a bus driver of Maldon district in St James, has been reported missing since Sunday, July 14.

Powell is of dark complexion, medum build and is about six feet tall.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that Powell was last seen in his community about 5:00 pm wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a pair of grey shoes. Anyone knowing Powell's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.