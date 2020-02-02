St James businessman missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 43-year-old Allie Jackson, an inventory manager of Peters Avenue, St James, who has been missing since Wednesday, January 29.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

According to the police, Jackson was last seen at home about 5:30 am, wearing a red and white plaid shirt and dark brown pants.

All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Allie Jackson is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.