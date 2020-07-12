St James businessman shot dead

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police are probing the death of a businessman who was shot dead at his business establishment in Norwood by an unknown assailant Friday night.

The dead man was identified as Jordane Wilson, also called 'Nick' of Norwood in the parish.

Reports are that shortly after 9:00pm, Wilson and friends were playing dominoes at a bar he operates in the community, when he was pounced upon and shot multiple times.

The gunman escaped on foot.

Wilson was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for his killing.

Wilson's killing came within six hours of the shooting death of 37-year-old Shedrock Findley who was attacked as he walked along Orange Street, Montego Bay and shot multiple times.

He died on the spot.

A wheelchair-bound man was also shot and injured during that attack.

Alan Lewin