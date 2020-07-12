St James businessman shot dead
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police are probing the death of a businessman who was shot dead at his business establishment in Norwood by an unknown assailant Friday night.
The dead man was identified as Jordane Wilson, also called 'Nick' of Norwood in the parish.
Reports are that shortly after 9:00pm, Wilson and friends were playing dominoes at a bar he operates in the community, when he was pounced upon and shot multiple times.
The gunman escaped on foot.
Wilson was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No motive has been established for his killing.
Wilson's killing came within six hours of the shooting death of 37-year-old Shedrock Findley who was attacked as he walked along Orange Street, Montego Bay and shot multiple times.
He died on the spot.
A wheelchair-bound man was also shot and injured during that attack.
Alan Lewin
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy