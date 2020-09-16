St James cops nab accused murderer in 20 minutes
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting the arrest of a murder suspect in St James yesterday within minutes of the crime being committed.
The victim was 39-year-old Ryan Stevenson, a vendor of Retirement district, St James.
The police said that about 4:10 pm, Stevenson and the accused were involved in an altercation during which a knife was used to inflict stab wounds to Stephenson. He was transported to the hospital by residents and was later pronounced dead.
The police were called and contact was made with the Quick Response Team that was in the area.
The accused was apprehended 20 minutes later, the police said.
He is expected to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney before formal charges are laid.
