St James caretaker calls for financial audit

ST JAMES, Jamaica— JLP caretaker for the Salt Spring Division, Gregory Harris, is calling for a detailed audit of the division's financial activities.

In a statement today, Harris said in light of the disqualification of former councillor Sylvan Reid, a review of the Parochial Revenue Funds and any other funds is needed.

Reid was one of two St James councillors booted from the St James Municipal Corporation last Friday after having reportedly missed three council meetings without asking for a leave of absence.

Harris said he is calling on the chairman of the Municipal Corporation, Montego Bay Mayor, Councillor Homer Davis to order that the audit take place immediately.

“Since taking office as councillor, Mr Reid has been underperforming and his management of the financial resources for the division has left a lot to be desired,” Harris charged.

He also asked that Reid's attendance records at the various meetings, especially the Local Public Accounts Committee, be made available to the public “with a view to establish that he has neglected his duties as an elected official".

"Mr Reid's performance as a councillor has been dismal in comparison to the other councillors in St James. In almost four years he has only repaired one road and conducted minor repairs on another,” Harris said.

“The people of the division and the nation deserve to have this information," Harris said.