St James farmer arrested for illegal gun, ammo at grave digging

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A St James farmer was yesterday arrested and charged following the seizure of a gun and several rounds of ammunition in Barrett Town, St James.

According to the police, Eric White has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said that 4:25 pm, officers went to a cemetery to disperse a large crowd gathered at a grave digging.

On the approach of the police, a man was seen acting in a manner which aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a 9mm pistol and one 9mm taken from his waistband.

His court date is being finalised.