St James farmer facing gun, shooting charges

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Forty-year-old Ian English has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly shot and injured a man in his community on Friday, April 24, 2020.

English is a farmer of Arcadia district in St James. He has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police said the complainant was at home when he heard noises outside and went to investigate where he allegedly saw English standing in the yard armed with a handgun. English then pointed the firearm in the complainant's direction and shot him, the police said. The incident occurred about 8:15 pm.

The complainant escaped and made his way to a police check point in the parish where he was assisted to hospital.

Following investigations, the police said English was arrested on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was charged on Friday, January 15.

His court date is being finalised.