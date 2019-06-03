St James fisherman reported missing
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Eighteen-year-old Tyriek Warren, a fisherman of Barracks Road, St James, has been reported missing since Sunday, May 26.
He is of medium build and dark complexion.
Reports from the Barnett Street police are that Warren left home for an undisclosed location about 10:30 am,. He has not returned, and attempts to contact him have failed. When last seen, he was wearing a white T-shirt with a green stripe, blue jeans and camouflage slippers.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tyriek Warren is being asked to contact the Barnett Street police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
