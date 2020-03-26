St James higgler charged for farmer's death

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A higgler was charged on Monday, March 24 in relation to the death of 58-year-old Lenford Burchell, a farmer of Montego Hills in St James.

Charged with murder is 33-year-old Davion Grant, otherwise called 'Durby', a higgler of Blue Hole in Montpelier in the parish.

Police reports indicate that Burchell was shot and killed about 5:00pm in Blue Hole, Montpelier on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Grant was later pointed out and subsequently arrested and charged.

He is to appear in court soon.