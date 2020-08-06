St James honours 16 with Spirit of Independence Award
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Fifteen people and one entity from St James were presented with the St James Municipal Corporation's Spirit of Independence Awards for their outstanding contributions to various sectors of society, at the corporation's Independence, Civic and Awards Ceremony, held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharpe Square, today.
The awardees were recognised for their work in the fields of community service, tourism, entertainment, business, education, industry and commerce, religion and sport.
In his address, Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis, lauded the awardees for playing their part in nation building, as he encouraged them to use the occasion “to refuel our passion to take Jamaica to the next level of productivity and prosperity.”
"Being awarded here today means your role in nation building has gotten harder. You're expected to continue being role models… as we continue to build Jamaica. You must become active participants in the process of community and nation building and participate in the governance of your country in order to bring real meaning to Jamaica becoming an independent nation," Mayor Davis urged.
The awardees were Paul 'Tegat' Davis for service in the field of sports; Hatfield Cultural Group for service in the field of Arts and Culture; Adam Stewart, OD for service in the field of tourism and community development; Robert Hendricks for service in the field of tourism, and Leonie Sukram, Jennifer Williams and Marcia Anderson England for service in education. Those awarded for service in community development were Shernette Annon Grant, Joyce Virgo Wellington, Winsome Barnes, Kaylalee Malcolm, and Elaine Robinson.
Bishop Dr Uriel Mitchell was selected for his work in the field of religion, while Cover Me Up Tents received an award in the field of Industry and Commerce. For service in the field of agriculture, an award was given to Henroy Levy, while Patrick Williams received his award for service in the field of media and communication.
