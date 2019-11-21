St James man accused of shooting man last Christmas charged
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 26-year-old St James man was on Monday arrested and charged in connection with a shooting incident committed in the parish last Christmas.
The accused, Junior Tun Sing Young, otherwise called 'Tentroy', of a Flanker address, is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and wounding with intent.
According to the police, on Monday, December 25, 2018, about 5:30 pm, Young reportedly pounced upon a man in his community and shot him several times. The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.
After an investigation into the incident, the police said Young was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out.
Young is expected to appear before the court at a later date.
