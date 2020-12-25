St James man caught with gun on Christmas Eve

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Marshall Town in St James yesterday.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Lamar Longshaw, otherwise called ‘Roger’, of Saigon, Barrett Town in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:00 pm, a team of officers was on patrol when a brown Toyota Corolla motor car was signalled to stop, in which Longshaw was a passenger.

The police said he was searched and a .357 magnum revolver loaded with five .38 cartridges was removed from the front waistband.

His court date is being finalised.