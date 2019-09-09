Latest News

St James man charged after alleged shoot-out with police

Monday, September 09, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St James police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting incident in the parish on Friday.
 
He is 20-year-old Nester Gallimore, otherwise called 'Zaddo', a scrap metal worker of Retirement, Granville in the parish.
 
Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 1:50 pm, lawmen were on an operation in Retirement district when they were allegedly attacked by Gallimore, who is said to have fired several shots at them. The police reportedly took cover and Gallimore escaped.
 
The police said after intense investigation, Gallimore was picked up and placed on an identification parade where he was positively identified.
 
Gallimore was charged with shooting with intent and assault at common law. He is scheduled to appear before court at a later date.

