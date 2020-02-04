St James man charged for scamming
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Twenty-five-year-old Okeno Forbes was arrested and charged with possession of identity information following an operation at his home in Irwin Meadows, Montego Bay, St James yesterday.
According to the police, the Lottery Scam Task Force conducted a search between the hours of 11:20 am and 2:00 pm.
The police said one cellular phone, a laptop computer and a tablet were analysed and files populated with identity information of people living overseas were found in Forbes' possession.
Forbes was then arrested and charged and the items seized.
A court date will be announced later.
