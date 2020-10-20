St James man charged with attempted murder after two years on the run
ST JAMES, Jamaica — After two years on the run, the police have charged 44-year-old Bradley Foster with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in St James.
The police said that about 6:30 pm on July 13, 2018, Foster allegedly used a knife to stab another man several times to the left side of his body.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted.
Foster fled the community following the incident which took place in Rose Heights in the parish.
After intense investigations, he was finally arrested in the parish on Sunday, October 18 2020 and subsequently charged following an interview.
His court date is being finalised.
