St James man charged with burglary and larceny

Saturday, August 01, 2020

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Twenty-year-old Nickoloy Forbes was arrested and charged on Thursday after he was caught breaking into a house in Hanover for the second time.

The police said Forbes, who is of Barrett Hall in St James, has been charged with burglary and larceny.

According to the police, on Sunday, July 26, the complainant securely locked up his house and left. When he returned, he observed that his house was broken into and several items were stolen.

Lawmen said one Glock magazine, 33 rounds of ammunition, several pieces of jewellery valuing approximately $1 million, cash amounting to $309,000 among items of clothing were missing.

The matter was then reported to the police.

The following day on Monday, July 27 about 5:00 pm, Forbes was caught in the complainant's house dressed in the clothes he had stolen.

His court date is being finalised.

 

