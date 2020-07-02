St James man charged with murder faces court
ST JAMES, Jamaica— A 36-year-old St James man is set to face the court tomorrow to answer to charges following the death of 20-year-old Kenneth Williams in Font Hill district, St Elizabeth in 2018.
According to the police, Rohan Correll, otherwise called 'Frass', of John's Hall district in St James, is charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, ammunition and robbery with aggravation.
It is reported that on January 26, 2018, Williams and another man were driving a motor truck when they were held up by Correll and two other men with firearms.
Correll and the two other men reportedly shot and killed Williams before stealing the motor truck.
The motor truck was later intercepted and seized by the police, but the men escaped.
An operation was carried out in Montego Bay on Tuesday, June 30 and Correll was arrested.
